US praises Dominicans’ war on corruption

Washington.- The United States will support the Dominican Republic with pilot programs that will determine best practices for future interagency cooperation. The country was mentioned in the United States’ Anti-Corruption Strategy, in which it is established as a fundamental interest for American national security. The document, dated December 2021 and signed by the White House, defines corruption that “corrodes” public trust and fuels “popular cynicism” towards effective governance. As for the Dominican Republic, the North American strategy mentions that with the objective of “improving coordination and risk analysis in foreign assistance,” it will implement pilot programs as a “proof of concept” to determine the best practices for future inter-institutional collaboration. These pilot programs will also be conducted to examine the use of foreign aid to combat corruption, and to pursue […]