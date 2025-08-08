Tribunal dispone libertad de Aquiles Jiménez y le impone presentación periódica Las claves del plan de Trump de adelantar el Censo 2030 y excluir a indocumentados ADP reclama solución a problemas educativos en Independencia y Bahoruco Los perros que surfean las olas compiten en el Campeonato Mundial de Surf Canino Pacheco a Raquel Arbaje: “Se malinterpretó..., uno cansado y agotado, parece que hago un gesto ahí” Puente Flotante estará cerrado desde este sábado hasta el miércoles
World News

US pauses most visa applications from Zimbabwe 

08 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The United States has announced a pause on all routine visa applications for citizens of Zimbabwe.

The State Department said in a statement on Thursday that the US embassy in Zimbabwe would pause all routine visa services starting from Friday “while we address concerns with the Government of Zimbabwe”.

The embassy described the measure as temporary and part of the Trump administration’s efforts to “prevent visa overstay and misuse”.

Most diplomatic and official visas would be exempt from the pause, the US said.

The US has enforced new travel restrictions on citizens from several African countries under President Donald Trump’s broader immigration enforcement policies.

In June, the US put in place travel bans on citizens from 12 countries, seven of them in Africa.

It increased restrictions on seven other nations, three of them African.

The US has also demanded that 36 countries, the majority of them in Africa, improve their vetting of travellers or face a ban on their citizens visiting the United States.

Zimbabwe, Malawi and Zambia were all on that list of 36 countries asked to improve their citizens’ travel documentation and take steps to address the status of their nationals who are in the US illegally.

“The Trump Administration is protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process,” the US State Department said on Thursday.

The announcement came days after the US unveiled a pilot project requiring citizens of two other African countries, Malawi and Zambia, to pay a bond of up to $15,000 for tourist or business visas.

The bond will be forfeited if the applicant stays in the US after their visa expires.

The new bond policy announced on Tuesday requires Malawians and Zambians to pay bonds of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000 as part of their application for a tourist or business visa to the US.

Under the programme, citizens of those countries must also arrive and depart at one of three airports: Boston’s Logan International Airport, New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport or Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC.

The visa bond pilot programme will start on August 20, the State Department said.

 

