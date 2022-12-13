US national fined 30,000 after 9mm cartridges found in bag at airport Loop Jamaica

An American who was arrested at the Sangster International Airport oin Montego Bay, St James on December 12, and later charged for firearms-related offences, was fined $30,000 or 30 days in jail when he appeared in the Western Regional Gun Court on Tuesday.

Reports are that at about 1:56 pm, the American–27-year-old Auden Kayton, an electrical linesman of Mount Holly, North Carolina–was going through the security checkpoint when his knapsack was scanned and oddities were detected.

The police were alerted and the bag was searched and two 9mm cartridges were found.

Kayton was arrested and subsequently charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

