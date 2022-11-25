US frustrate England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
US frustrate England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw
Black Immigrant Daily News

US frustrate England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw

Jamaica trade deficit widens between January and July

Opposition senators walk out during SOE debate over alleged remark

US Government commits US$34 million to Jamaica

Faster than expected tourism recovery boosts Ja’s economic growth

Valencia scores World Cup-best third goal in Ecuador draw

World Cup host Qatar eliminated from the tournament

Special Moment: Diego Maradona’s stunning goal against England in 1986

Outstanding businesses to be honoured at Manchester Chamber Awards

Supreme Court grants approval for restructuring of VM Group

Friday Nov 25

32 minutes ago

England’s John Stones vies for the ball with Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, during their World Cup Group B football at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno).

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for their second consecutive tie in the World Cup.

The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.

England are still waiting for their first win in three World Cup matches against the USA after a 1-1 draw in South Africa in 2010.

The USA came close to recording a second victory over England at a World Cup after creating several scoring chances, including a first-half shot by Christian Pulisic that smashed the crossbar.

Weston McKennie also fired over from just eight yards out.

Harry Kane missed a stoppage time header for England.

England knew victory would guarantee progress to the knockout stages, but a draw still keeps them at the top of Group B with four points. The USA are third with two points and needs a win against Iran on Tuesday to advance.

