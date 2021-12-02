US federal lockups hold 1,392 Dominicans: report

December 1, 2021 By David Olen Cross The United States having a significant foreign national population residing within the nation’s boundaries, be they legally or illegally present in the country, unfortunately includes those who commit crimes. The extent and impact of foreign national crime on the U.S. citizens and residents of this country is clearly revealed by a simple search on the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) inmates statistics website under the heading of inmate citizenship. Here are the countries of origin, moreover, the number and percentage of those countries citizens recently incarcerated in the U.S. BOP prison system (Note: The most recent BOP crime numbers available were from November 27, 2021.). Inmate Citizenship: – Mexico 13,974 inmates, 8.9 percent; – Colombia 1,619 inmates, 1.0 percent; – Dominican Republic […]