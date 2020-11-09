Update: Rains will continue for 24 to 36 hours

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported this Monday that the rains will continue from 24 to 36 hours due to a trough that affects the national territory. The director of the COE, Juan Manuel Méndez indicated that yellow alert levels are maintained for Greater Santo Domingo, Barahona, San Cristóbal, San José de Ocoa, Peravia. While on green alert are the provinces of Monseñor Nouel, Azua, Santiago, San Pedro de Macorís, La Vega, Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, Sánchez Ramírez, Pedernales, El Seibo, Samaná, San Juan and Duarte. “Due to the heavy rains, a landslide occurred on the San Cristóbal-Palenque highway that cut off the passage with debris and was reestablished by the San Cristóbal Province Fire Department,” explained Manuel Méndez. The COE director reported that due to the overflow of […]