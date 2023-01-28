UPDATE: Police identify Rock Hall victim Loop Barbados

[Update: Saturday, January 28 at 7:25 am]

Police have identified the victim in Friday night’s shooting as 44-year-old Norris Llewellyn Broomes of Rock Hall, St. Lucy.

[Update: 10:25 pm]

Police are reporting a fatality following a shooting incident at Rock Hall, St Lucy.

Loop understands the victim is a male, who resides in the area.

Around 6:51 pm, the Operations Control received reports of a shooting incident. Officers from the Northern Division responded to the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel.

[Original published: Friday, January 27 at 8:54 pm]

Lawmen are at the scene of a shooting incident at Rock Hall, St Lucy.

Police spokesman acting inspector Rodney Inniss confirmed the incident with Loop News.

