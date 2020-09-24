Uncontrollable: Illegal Haitian Crossing Mocks Border Military Cordon

Pedernales, RD According to a report in Listin Diario, and despite the fact that President Luis Abinader recently announced in Pedernales the military reinforcement of the borderline, to face the enormous flow of illegal Haitians and general illegal activities, the overflow of undocumented immigrants continues to grow in the area along the Northwest Line and the Cibao, with symptoms of concern being perceived. During his electoral campaign, Abinader said, during a ceremony in Guayubín, in Montecristi, that “the presence of illegal immigration in the country can no longer be accepted” and that he would rigorously apply the Migration Law. In addition to this, the Director-General of Migration, Enrique García, announced on the 16th of this month that this entity would begin, “in the next few days,” the deportation of illegal […]