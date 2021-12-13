UN-backed report finds ‘police brutality’ in Colombia contributed to a ‘massacre’ that killed 11

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Announcing the results of the report on Monday, Chief investigator Carlos Negret accused Colombian National Police (PNC) of committing a “massacre.”

“The PNC openly dismissed any principle of proportionality or absolute necessity in using lethal force,” according to the report.

“Who gave the order, why were they shooting against unarmed protesters, whose responsible for the pain and for the lives lost — those are the questions we were not able to answer,” Negret said at a press conference on Monday.

Negret, who served as Colombia’s ombudsman from 2016 to 2020, also reiterated the UN definition of a massacre, saying it “takes place when three or more people are murdered in the same incident and by the same perpetrator.”

