Pacheco a Raquel Arbaje e hijas de Abinader: "Merecíamos que nos lo dijeran de otra manera, a mí no me gustó" Policías que impidan a ciudadanos grabación de arrestos serían penados con hasta un año de prisión El amor por el inglés y la docencia le dieron a Juan Soto el premio a la excelencia magisterial 2025 Posponen para el domingo conocimiento de coerción contra Jean Andrés Pumarol por ataque en Naco La OMS pide un tratado "fuerte" contra la polución por plásticos y su impacto sanitario Fiscalía europea embarga cuentas en República Dominicana y Perú por fraude fiscal por 25 MM de euros
World News

UK homelessness minister resigns over claim she evicted tenants, hiked rent 

08 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Britain’s minister for homelessness has resigned over allegations that she evicted tenants from a property she owns and increased rents by hundreds of pounds.

In her resignation letter to United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday, Rushanara Ali, a junior minister in the Ministry of Housing, said she had followed all the legal requirements “at all times” in her dealings as a landlord.

list of 3 items

list 1 of 3

How significant is UK’s move to recognise Palestinian state, and why now?

list 2 of 3

Refugee and migrant crossings to UK hit record high by end of July

list 3 of 3

Jewish Britons decry ban on Palestine Action as ‘illegitimate, unethical’

end of list

Ali, the member of parliament for Bethnal Green and Stepney, evicted four tenants from her four-bedroom house in east London last year as the property was being sold, British outlet The i Paper reported on Wednesday.

The property, which had a monthly rent of 3,300 British pounds (about $4,433), was re-listed for rent and rented out weeks later at 4,000 British pounds ($5,374) after no buyer was found, the report added.

Ali, who has spoken out previously against tenants being exploited by “unreasonable rent increases”, told the prime minister in her resignation letter that she had taken her “responsibilities and duties seriously, and the facts demonstrate this”.

“However, it is clear that continuing in my role will be a distraction from the ambitious work of the government. I have therefore decided to resign from my Ministerial position,” she said.

She added that she was “proud to have contributed to the change this government has delivered in the past year”.

“Working alongside the Deputy Prime Minister, we secured record investment in social and affordable housing, and nearly a billion pounds of funding to alleviate homelessness and rough sleeping,” she said.

Advertisement

The end of rental contracts is considered one of the leading causes of homelessness in Britain, and Starmer’s government is currently preparing a Renters’ Rights Bill that will end short notice “no-fault” evictions by landlords and ban them from re-listing a property for higher rent within six months after eviction.

Ali is the fourth Labour minister to step down under pressure following the exits of the transport minister, Louise Haigh; the anticorruption minister, Tulip Siddiq; and junior health minister, Andrew Gwynne, for separate reasons.

The resignations represent an embarrassing blow for Starmer’s government, with his party trailing Nigel Farage’s right-wing populist Reform UK party in opinion polls just over a year after Labour won a landslide election victory.

A June survey by polling firm YouGov showed that Reform UK would win 271 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons if an election were held now, with the ruling Labour Party second at 178 seats.

The opposition Conservative Party’s chairman, Kevin Hollinrake, has criticised Starmer for presiding “over a government of hypocrisy and self-service”.

 

Support us

Related News

24 July 2025

Macron says France will recognise Palestinian state in September 

11 July 2025

PKK begins disarmament process after 40 years of armed struggle in Turkiye 

09 July 2025

Israel says it launched ‘special, targeted operations’ in southern Lebanon 

23 July 2025

Zelenskyy promises new bill amid growing pressure over anticorruption law 