Uber to become a Dominican taxi company

Santo Domingo.- The transport service platform Uber agreed on Wednesday with the Dominican Government to register as a provider of these services, which puts an end to the impasse with companies in the transport sector. The announcement was made after concluding a meeting of the Tourism Cabinet with the main executives of Uber in the region, where it was also agreed that the American company will register a database with its affiliates in the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant). The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, said that this Thursday there will be another meeting in the Legal Consultancy of the Executive Power and “they will agree on the working table that they already had with Asonahores, with the owners of the hotels and the airports in the […]