Tyga and Camaryn Swanson Rekindles Relationship, Celebrates Her Birthday Together

Tyga and Camaryn Swanson was seen together smiling and happy as they celebrated her 23rd birthday together months after she had the rapper locked up and charged for allegedly beating her.

Swanson shared a pic of the two on her Instagram account with the star emoji and the numbers 23 and a second photo showing a table décor with white flowers.

The photo has shocked fans of the rapper as they recall the incident last year in October when she said the rapper allegedly abused her.

Camaryn Swanson had shared videos on her Instagram account claiming that the “Rack City” rapper had hit her, causing her to suffer a black eye during a domestic incident at his house.

According to details from Los Angeles police, Tyga and Swanson got into an argument at his Los Angeles home in the wee hours of the morning. The fight was at first verbal and went on for hours but later became physical in which Swanson suffered injuries to her face and hand.

Camaryn Swanson later also made posts on her Instagram account hinting that she was abused by the rapper throughout their relationship.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she wrote. “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.”

Tyga later responded to the news reports and claimed that he was not arrested by police as per news reports which said he was charged for domestic violence. He said he turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department but was not arrested or charged.

“I want everyone to know that the allegations against me are false. I was not arrested. I took myself into the police station and cooperated. I have not been charged with any crime,” Tyga said in an Instagram Story.

In the meantime, neither Swanson nor Tyga have addressed fans about them reconciling after the incident.

Fans, however, were not here for it as they reacted to the two reconciling.

“if someone accuse me of beating them and got me arrested you couldn’t pay me to ever be around the person again,” one person said on Instagram.

“But I thought he beat you?” another fan wrote.