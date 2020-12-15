Two siblings of a former First Lady singled out for corruption

Santo Domingo, DR Last night, two high-rated television programs in the country linked Maxy and Alexander Montilla Sierra, brothers of the former First Lady Cándida Montilla, former President Danilo Medina, to administrative corruption cases. The situation was discussed in The Report with Alicia Ortega, which is transmitted by Channel 9 of Color Visión, and Special Report by Julissa Céspedes, on CDN, Channel 37 Ortega pointed out contracts for more than RD$18 billion allegedly monopolized by the Montilla Sierra brothers, who would have used about twenty companies turning the state into a family business, which extended to the entire electricity sector. The report with Alicia Ortega documented that the Electricity Distribution Companies – Edenorte, Edesur, Edeeste – and even the Rural and Suburban Electrification Unit (UERS) to be the target of […]

