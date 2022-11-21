Two Of Lil Durk Affiliates KD & Lamron Quan Fatally Shot Each Other

Two men who are said to be close friends of Chicago rapper Lil Durk have been killed.

Reports are that the two men, Jaquan, known as Lamron Quan from Chicago, and Kierre Davis, known as KD from Milwaukee, were found dead by police over the weekend. The circumstances of their deaths are yet unconfirmed. News reports from a local news station in Chicago confirmed that Fargo police are investigating the shooting which took place early on Saturday morning.

Police reportedly responded to reports of a shooting around 3:15 a.m. at the 1000 block of 15th Street N. A witness told police that he heard three shots and later discovered two bodies lying in the driveway. Online, there are claims that the men shot each other. Lamron Quan is said to have killed KD after he shot him first.

In the meantime, Lil Durk has not reacted to the death of the two men. The rapper has been off of social media for months now after rumors surfaced that he had cheated on his fiancée and the mother of his child India Royale.

This week, his fiancée seemed to hint that the rapper had moved on.

“I’m in fact a BM but One thing about it I ain’t bothering my BD new girl because I don’t care about either. The sea is swimming with fish. Won’t dwell on one,” she wrote on Twitter.

She later posted another tweet that left fans confused.

“A BM has to be in love or dead. That’s the only way she won’t be on your. In case anybody missed it. Tf,” another tweet read.

In the meantime, online, social media users reacted to the deaths of Durk’s friends, with many mentioning the rapper’s friends, including fellow rapper and his best friend King Von, being killed in 2020, and his brother D’Thang who was killed due to ongoing conflict with Chicago’s O’Block gang.