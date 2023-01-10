Two in court for $17,000 fraud over kitchen cupboards

Black Immigrant Daily News

FRAUD suspect Cecil Morris. –

TWO people were granted $80,000 bail at the Arima Magistrates Court when charged with the fraudulent conversion of $17,000, for allegedly not installing the cupboards and kitchen sink they had been paid for. Tricia Oliver aka Keisha Dobson, 43, and Cecil Morris, 68, both of Arima, were charged before Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay last Friday.

They pleaded not guilty and were granted bail, with the matter adjourned to February 3.

A victim reported to police that between May 2022-July 2022, he/she paid two people $17,000 as a part payment to build cupboards and buy a kitchen sink to be installed within six weeks.

Fraud suspect Tricia Oliver –

The victim alleged the duo failed to build the cupboards or buy the sink as promised, even as efforts to recover the money proved futile.

The matter was investigated by WPC Campbell of the Fraud Squad in Sangre Grande.

Two suspects were arrested in Arima last Wednesday, and charged by Campbell last Thursday.

Investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Groome, Supt Reuben and Sgt Bassarath.

