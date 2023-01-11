Two earthquakes off St Lucia minutes apart on January 10 Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News
The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) has reported that two earthquakes occurred last evening after 10pm off St Lucia.
The first occurred just after 10pm at 10:09 pm.
DATE AND TIME:
2023-01-10 10:09 pm (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE:
3.6
LOCATION:
Latitude: 13.87N
Longitude: 60.62W
Depth: 15 km
NEARBY CITIES: (distance and direction to epicenter)
Castries, Saint Lucia, 43 km, SE
Fort-de-France, Martinique, 95 km, SE
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 104 km, NE
DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, th
The tremor, which had a magnitude of 3.2, was felt in Martinique, St Lucia and Dominica.
The second slightly smaller earthquake happened 18 minutes later at 10:27 pm, last night.
DATE AND TIME:
2023-01-10 10:27 pm (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE:
3.2
LOCATION:
Latitude: 14.45N
Longitude: 60.32W
Depth: 57 km
NEARBY CITIES: (distance and direction to epicenter)
Fort-de-France, Martinique, 86 km, ESE
Castries, Saint Lucia, 86 km, NE
Roseau, Dominica, 151 km, SE
DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.
