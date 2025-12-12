World News
Two children among 10 people dead in Gaza in past 24 hours amid storm
12 December 2025
- A number of houses, walls and tents have collapsed in the Gaza Strip since Storm Byron descended upon the enclave destroyed by Israel’s genocidal war, killing at least 10 people in past 24 hours.
- Two children who died from hypothermia are among the dead, says Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary, reporting from Gaza City.
