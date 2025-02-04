World News
Trump pauses Mexico, Canada tariffs; Musk’s Treasury, USAID role questioned
03 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day suspension on US tariffs after agreements were reached on border security.
- The Mexican and Canadian leaders agreed to send thousands of police to their borders with the US to fight drug trafficking and undocumented migration.
Related News
06 January 2025
Venezuela announces the release of 146 election protesters from prison
18 January 2025
Israel must withdraw from Lebanon by January 26 deadline: President Aoun
06 January 2025
What is a polar vortex, the weather event causing winter storms in the US?
09 January 2025