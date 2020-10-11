Trough and tropical wave will cause downpours

Today : Increase in cloudiness with local showers and isolated thunderstorms towards the east and southeast regions and the Central mountain range. A moisture band north of Puerto Rico will be generating an east/northeast wind flow causing some morning rain on the Atlantic coast. This was reported by the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET). “After midday, the instability of the trough and the humidity associated with a tropical wave over the Mona channel will combine with the effects of the daily heating cycle to favor occasional clouds with downpours and thunderstorms towards the northeast, southeast, Central Mountain Range and the northern part of the border area,” Onamet highlighted. On the other hand, the zone of downpours and disorganized electric storms, associated with a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic, distant to […]