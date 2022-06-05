Trouble TDE’s Murder: Police Release Name And Photo Of Suspect

Hours after Atlanta rapper Trouble’s body was found, police named a lone suspect wanted for questioning.

On Sunday afternoon, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s office confirmed that the 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was found with a gunshot wound around 3:20 a.m. at a Lake St. James Apartment complex in Conyers.

The police said that Trouble died while receiving medical treatment. At the time, he was reportedly visiting a female friend. According to Fox 11 news, Rockdale County Sherriff has released the name and image of a suspect wanted for Trouble’s murder. A warrant for the arrest of 33-year-old Jamichael Jones, who is said to be from the same area, was also issued.

In the meantime, Def Jam Records released a statement on the death of Trouble TDE.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented,” the label wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, several hip-hop acts have reacted to the death of the rapper. Among them are Killer Mike, T.I. and Gucci and a drove of fans.

Up to the time of his death, Trouble had become a proponent against violence in the Atlanta community.

As for his music career, he started as an underground rapper before being signed to Mike WiLL Made it. Among his bangers is the Mike WiLL Made-It produced “Bring it Back,” featuring Drake.

It’s unclear how many children the rapper had, but he was said to be dating criminal defense attorney Nicole Moorman from Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the hip hop community has been paying tribute to Trouble as news of his death spreads. Local rappers like T.I., 21 Savage, and Gucci Mane have all shared their grief on social media. The late rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Alexis Skyy, also shared a tribute.