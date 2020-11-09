Tropical wave and a trough will cause showers for the next 48 hours

Santo Domingo DR The National Meteorology Office (ONAMET) predicts that the downpours will continue due to the incidence of a tropical wave that is passing over Haiti, a low-pressure north of the national territory, and a trough over the Wind Channel. The downpours will be accompanied by thunderstorms and wind gusts towards provinces in the north, northeast, southeast, northwest, and the central mountain range. “For the next 48 hours, although the tropical wave will be moving away from our area, a surface trough will continue to affect the country. Therefore, it is expected that mainly in the afternoon, there will be cloudy conditions that will produce occasionally heavy downpours, accompanied by electrical storms and gusts of wind, especially in towns belonging to the north, northeast, southeast, southwest regions, as well […]