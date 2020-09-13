Tropical storm Sally forms in southern Florida

Tropical Storm Sally formed yesterday evening (Saturday) over southern Florida (USA) with maximum winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), after crossing the peninsula towards the Gulf of Mexico with dangerous rains and storm surges, while Rene degraded in the middle of the North Atlantic. Sally is moving west at about 7 mph (11 km/h) and has a track across the Gulf that could reach the southern states of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana possibly at hurricane force. Landfall could be as early as Monday or Tuesday of next week, according to a route chart provided by the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). Meanwhile, it is leaving rain accumulations of up to 8 inches (20 cm) in metropolitan areas of South Florida, including the Keys, and can extend to the […]