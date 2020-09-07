Tropical storm Paulette forms, moving toward the Caribbean

Depression 18, which is also located in the Atlantic, is expected to also strengthen today. Tropical Depression 17 became Tropical Storm Paulette today. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects Tropical Depression 18, also formed in the Atlantic in the last hours, to follow. Paulette is still a long way from the Caribbean, moving towards it with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h) at a forward speed of only 3 miles per hour (6 km/h). According to the NHC, at 11:00 local time (15:00 GMT), it was 2,215 miles from the northern part of the Leeward Islands in the Lesser Antilles and had left the African islands of Cape Verde well behind. Paulette is moving in a west-northwest direction, and in the coming days, will […]