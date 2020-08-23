Tropical Storm Laura causes heavy rains throughout the Dominican Republic

The center of the storm made landfall in the Dominican Republic at the province of San Pedro de Macorís, in the east of the country. Santo Domingo, DR. Tropical storm Laura reached the Dominican Republic on Saturday night, after hitting Puerto Rico, where it left a large part of the population without electricity, in addition to the floods caused by heavy rains. The center of the storm touched the Dominican Republic through the province of San Pedro de Macorís, in the east of the country. Since Saturday afternoon, the effects of the tropical storm were felt with moderate to heavy rains. The National Hurricane Center issued an alert on the northern coasts of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engaño on the border with Haiti, the southern shores of […]