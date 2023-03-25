Trinidadian among 17 nabbed in ICE operation

Black Immigrant Daily News

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says agents from its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Chicago apprehended a Trinidadian national among 17 noncitizens identified as having been convicted of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, unlawful possession or use of a firearm, drug distribution or trafficking, or driving under the influence.

On Friday, ICE said those arrested also included several Mexican and Guatemalan nationals, who were released from incarceration on parole or placed on probation into communities under supervision during a nationwide enforcement effort between March 4 and March 13.

The immigration enforcement agency said the 68-year-old citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, who resided in Indianapolis, Indiana, was convicted by the Lake County Circuit Court in Illinois for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in November 1995 and convicted by the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois for aggravated kidnapping, inflicting harm and aggravated criminal sexual abuse in May 2016.

“The enforcement effort was implemented to address removable noncitizens identified as having been convicted of attempted murder, murder-second degree, domestic violence, rape by force, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, burglary, unlawful possession or use of a firearm, drug distribution or trafficking, or driving under the influence who had been released from incarceration on parole or placed on probation into communities under local, state or federal supervision prior to the ICE enforcement action,” ICE said.

“The apprehended noncitizens will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings before an immigration judge.”

ERO Chicago acting Field Office Director Mike Melendez said, “We will continue to apprehend and remove individuals who pose a threat to public safety.

