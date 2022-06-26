Travis Scott Addresses Criticism From Ezra Blount Family Over $5.5m Bugatti Chiron SS

Travis Scott is getting some criticism from the family of at least of his Astroworld victims after showcasing his $5 million Bugatti.

The family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount was not too pleased with the news that Travis Scott was out and stuntin’ in a brand new Bugatti.

On Saturday, Blount’s attorney Bob Hillard took a jab at the rapper’s luxurious car, noting that he could have spent the same money or less to put better security mechanisms in place to prevent the disaster that took the lives of a dozen concertgoers.

Ezra Blount was with his father at the November 2021 event when they were separated due to a crowd surge. Ezra was trampled and subsequently died. His family sued Travis Scott before he died from his injuries.

The case is ongoing, and it seems that his family’s lawyer is ensuring that the event remains in the public’s mind.

Hillard reacted to news that Scott reportedly splurged on a new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport hypercar at the height of the multi-million dollar lawsuits Travis Scott is facing.

Treston & Ezra Blount

According to a TMZ, the lawyer ensured that he made it clear that Travis Scott could do whatever he wished with his money. However, he opined that the car purchase was “excessive” and that Ezra might have still been alive today enjoying his summer had Scott spent half the money he bought the Bugatti to ensure the event was safe for patrons.

Meanwhile, an unnamed representative for Scott is pushing back against Hillard’s comment noting that the car isn’t even known and has been around since before the Astroworld event.

“This latest attempt to exploit Astroworld victims and gaslight the media and the public is a new low,” a rep for Scott said. “The car referenced was purchased way back in 2020 (well before the tragic events at Astroworld), and covered widely by the media — including TMZ — at that time. Misrepresenting a two-year-old car purchase to make an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Travis Scott is nothing more than another desperate publicity stunt to try to falsely blame Travis and intentionally manipulate public opinion, which won’t work.”