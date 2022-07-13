Tory Lanez Praise Iggy Azalea’s Oxtail Amid Dating Rumors: “It Was Hitting”

Tory Lanez says Iggy Azalea’s oxtail was hitting as the two rappers fuel dating rumors.

The Toronto singer/rapper is fuelling rumors that he and the Autralian blonde bombshell might actually be dating after praising her oxtail and rice and peas. The couple was spotted together last month looking cozy and leading fans to speculate that they are dating.

Now, Tory Lanez is hinting that Iggy Azalea might have made him oxtail and rice and peas. On Tuesday, the Shaderoom shared photos of Iggy’s oxtail and rice and peas in the process of cooking. In one picture, she shared a photo of two bowls of uncooked oxtail about to be cooked and showed off her stack of seasoning.

Iggy Azalea also shared what might be Jamaican rice and peas with the oxtail well-seasoned up in a bowl.

The shaderoom’s post reacted with surprise at the Australian native’s ability to cook the popular Jamaican dish. In the comments section, Lanez left a comment which made fans think more could be going on between the two rappers.

“It was hitting too,” he wrote with a pleased face emoji.

Iggy Azalea Instagram

Late last month, there were reports that Iggy and Tory have been dating for a few months now. On June 30, photos of the pair surfaced on Twitter which showed the two rappers out and about and looking romantic together.

The photo showed them sitting together on a couch with Iggy Azalea’s hand on Tory Lanez’s knee. Sources say they have been dating for a few weeks now, but neither of the two have reacted to the rumors.

Neither the Canadian rapper nor the Australian blonde bombshell have confirmed a relationship, but Iggy has a son with fellow rapper Playboi Carti with whom she has a son named Onyx.

Tory Lanez, on the other hand, was last rumored to be in a relationship with upcoming rapper Melli. They were also rumored to be expecting a child, but Melli denied those rumors months ago.