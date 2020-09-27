Tomorrow the curfew begins with a new schedule but the decree has not yet been issued

Santo Domingo, DR Although the Government has not issued any decree to formalize the time change in the curfew that seeks to avoid the massive contagion by Covid-19, citizens are preparing for their tasks in making that measure more flexible. From tomorrow, the curfew will be from 9:00 at night until 5:00 in the morning and on weekends from 7:00 at night until 5:00 in the morning. The president of the Valverde section of the Dominican Medical College (CMD), Juan Carlos Santos, considered the Government’s measure to make the curfew more flexible and even more so in Mao and other areas municipalities in that province where Covid-19 it continues to rise and cause deaths. However, President Luis Abinader justified the curfew schedule’s relaxation, stating that the level of coronavirus […]