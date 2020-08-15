Today is Danilo Medina’s last day at the National Palace of Dominican Republic

Until 8:00 at night Danilo Medina continued yesterday fulfilling the previous duties of an eight-year presidency that comes to an end today. Santo Domingo, DR Last night was the penultimate time he boarded the exclusive 01 plate jeep, escorted by his security agents and the presidential guard, after a full day of meetings, farewells, and cheers from the employees of the National Palace. In the morning hours, the employees left their offices. They lined up to thank their president for the last time, leaving the corridor’s central space for him to walk with his three ministers: Gustavo Montalvo, of the Presidency; José Ramón Peralta, Administrative Officer of the Presidency and Flavio Darío Espinal, legal consultant. While bumping his fists and patting his employees’ shoulders, Danilo listened to the […]