Tobago band gets bragging rights –Uptown Fascinators top small band semis

Black Immigrant Daily News

A Fascinators Pan Symphony player plays sweet music on Saturday. Photo by Sureash Cholai

TOBAGO-BASED Uptown Fascinators on Saturday night topped the semi-finals of the small band category for conventional steelbands for Panorama 2023 at Victoria Square, Port of Spain. They edged out the TT Defence Force which placed second and New East Side coming third.

So far, the results were a virtual replay of the small band contest in the 2020 Panorama when Uptown Fascinators edged out the then defending champions, Defence Force.

The finals will be held next Saturday at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

This year’s small band semi-final results with position and score respectively were:

1. Uptown Fascinators, 277 pts

2. Defence Force, 275 pts

3. New East Side, 274 pts

4. Fascinators, 272 pts

5. C & B Crown Cordians, 266 pts

5. Arima Golden Symphony, 266 pts

7. Roadblock, 265 pts

8. Highlanders, 262 pts

9. Genesis, 260 pts

Players from Genesis Pan Groove. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

9. Southern Stars, 260 pts

11. Tobago Panthers, 259 pts

12. Panasonic, 255 pts

12. West Side Symphony, 255 pts

14. Fusion Steel, 253 pts

A member of the Fushion Steel plays in the Panorama small bands semis on Saturday at Victoria Square in Port of Spain. Photo by Sureash Cholai

15. Alpha Pan Pioneers, 252 pts

15. St Margarets, 252 pts

SHE MEANT BUSINESS: A member of the St Margarets Super Stars showed she meant business on the tenor. Photo by Sureash Cholai

17. Perfect Cadence, 250 pts

18. Motown, 248 pts

18. La Horquetta, 248 pts

20. Our Boys, 247 pts

21. Lamentable Serenaders, 247 pts

22. Northulous, 246 pts

23. Kalomo Kings, 244 pts

23. Simple Song, 244 pts

25. West Stars, 241 pts

26. Musical Gems, 240 pts

Musical Gems Steel Orchestra was one of the 30 bands competing in the semis. Photo by Sureash Cholai

26. Sound of Music, 240 pts

28. Old Tech, 233 pts

29. Casablanca, 231 pts

30. Tokyo with 229 points.

A woman playing the Tokyo Steel Orchestra goes through her paces. Photo by Sureash Cholai

NewsAmericasNow.com