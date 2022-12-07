Throws clinics on this weekend

Black Immigrant Daily News

Cleopatra Borel

Former Trinidad and Tobago Olympian Cleopatra Borel will be the key facilitator at the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) throws clinic over the weekend.

On Saturday, the clinic will be held at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, and at Dwight Yorke Stadium, Tobago, on Sunday. The clinic begins at 9am on both days.

Borel is undisputedly TT most decorated female field athlete, having won numerous medals and titles over her athletics career. She is currently assistant coach at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) and will be returning to TT to share her knowledge and experience.

She will be supported by senior national coach, Ismael Lopez Mastrapa, who is also coach of two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott.

To date, the NAAATT has hosted hurdles clinics, facilitated by 2013 IAAF 400m hurdles champion Jehue Gordon and jumps clinics, led by ex-Olympian and national record holder (long jump) Wendell Williams.

The series of coaching clinics being hosted by NAAATT to focus on events with low participation locally.

