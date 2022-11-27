Three children mowed down by delivery truck in Half-Way Tree Loop Jamaica

Three children mowed down by delivery truck in Half-Way Tree Loop Jamaica
Three children were mowed down by a delivery truck on Friday afternoon along Eastwood Park Road in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew

The Corporate Communication Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, has confirmed the incident, but could not give any information on the medical conditions of the injured children.

“The children were transported straight to hospital. We have no updates on their conditions yet,” a CCU representative said.

Reports are that the delivery truck slammed into the children who attend a primary school in the area.

