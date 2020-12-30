Those who violate the curfew will be retained in indoor clubs

Santo Domingo.– The Director of the National Police, Major General Edward Sánchez González, announced that the institution has already identified, throughout the country, the indoor clubs and centers where those who violate the new curfew will be retained, which will go into effect starting next Friday, New Years Day. However, Sánchez González affirmed that, because businesses will remain closed during the first ten days of January, as established in the new decree, arrests will be drastically reduced. He also assured that the police forces are ready to enforce the new measures, including the curfew that begins at 5:00 in the afternoon until 5:00 in the morning, from Monday to Friday, and from 12 noon on Saturdays, January 2 and 9, as well as Sundays, January 3 and 10. On weekdays […]