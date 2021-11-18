They seek clean energy development Dominican Republic and other countries AL

Collaboration. InterEnergy Group and Bank of America Glasgow. InterEnergy Group, one of the largest providers of clean energy in the Caribbean and Latin America, and Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, announced their collaboration in the financing of InterEnergy’s project to develop wind and solar energy and the installation of electric vehicle charging stations in the Caribbean and Latin America. This partnership envisions incorporating innovative alternative energy sources, such as green hydrogen. The announcement was made in Glasgow at the UN Climate Change Conference COP26. Rolando Gonzalez Bunster, president and CEO of InterEnergy Group, said, “We are honored to work with Bank of America on the shared mission of building a better future in the region, including clean energy generation and leading the impending transition to […]