There are 420 thousand people to be vaccinated to complete the goal of 70%

Punta Cana-. – The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, affirmed here that some 420,000 people have yet to be vaccinated, which represents 5.6 percent of the Dominican population that would be missing to complete the goal of 70 percent. In this sense, the official said that he would appreciate the strategy of going house to house to achieve the vaccination and reiterated that the timely actions of the Government have resulted in a significant drop in the leading indicators. The Health Minister said that the provinces of Santo Domingo, Santiago, and San Cristobal concentrate the most significant number of people who have not yet been vaccinated. Daniel Rivera.