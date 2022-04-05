The U.S. Warns Against Travel To These Caribbean Countries

By NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. April 4, 2022: The U.S. State Department today warned against travel to two Caribbean countries and for Americans to reconsider travel to five others.

The US has slapped a Level 4 or “Do Not Travel” advisory on Haiti and French Guiana.

“Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and COVID-19,” the advisory states, adding that “U.S. citizens should carefully consider the risks of traveling to, or remaining, in Haiti in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges.”

The Do Not Travel advisory to French Guiana is based on COVID-19 levels there.

Meanwhile, the US is also warning Americans to reconsider travel to St. Lucia, Suriname, and Antigua and Barbuda due to COVID-19 and Jamaica and Belize due to COVID-19 and crime there.

If going to Jamaica, the US advisory, updated on April 4th, warns against travel to:Clarendon Parish, Logwood and Orange Bay in the Hanover Parish, Cassava Piece, Downtown Kingston, defined as between Mountain View Avenue and Hagley Park Road, and south of Half Way Tree and Old Hope Roads. Downtown Kingston includes Arnett Gardens,Cockburn Gardens, Denham Town, Olympic Gardens, Seaview Gardens, Trench Town, and Tivoli Gardens, Duhaney Park, Grants Pen, Standpipe, Swallowfield, Elleston Flats and August Town in Kingston and St. Andrew and Canterbury, Flankers, Glendevon, Mount Salem, Norwood, Paradise Heights and Rose Heights in Montego Bay.

In St. Ann, the US warns against travel to Steer Town as well as Spanish Town, Central Village and certain areas within Portmore to include: Naggo Head, New Land, Old Braeton, and Waterford in the Parish of St. Catherine.

In St. James Parish, the US says to avoid travel to Cambridge, Springmount and Johns Hall while in Westmoreland Parish, avoid travel to the Russia community in Savanna-la-Mar – The Southeastern quadrant of Savannah la Mar east of Darling Street and south of the A2 highway/Barracks Road, and the Whitehall neighborhood of east Negril.