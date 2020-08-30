The progress of Abinader: 14 days of plans and revelations for the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo In his second week in office, President Luis Abinader has presented plans for education regarding the beginning of the school year, as well as strategies for the recovery of tourism, which has been severely hit by Covid-19, in addition to other measures for the health sector. Last Monday, Abinader, together with his Minister of Education, Roberto Fulcar, reported that the classes for the 2020-2021 school year would begin on November 2 under the virtual modality, after the educational period was in danger due to the situation that prevails in the country due to Covid-19. However, Fulcar revealed this week that the process of acquiring more computers and tablets to serve the 2.8 million students would take longer than the schedule at the beginning of the school year. […]