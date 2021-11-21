The pandemic caused more young Dominicans to become “ninis”

Santo Domingo, DR While the Dominican Republic was struggling to reduce the number of young “ninis,” those who neither study nor work, the pandemic caused them to increase significantly. The total number of these young people between 2013 and 2019 went up and down from one year to the next, but the difference did not remain marked. For example, according to statistics from the Central Bank’s National Labor Force Survey (ENFT), in 2013, there were 403,230 “ninis,” of which 150,692 were men and 252,538 were women. In 2014 this figure dropped to 372,427 young people who were neither studying nor working, 124,635 men, and 247,792. In 2015, the number of “ninis” rose again. In that year, the figure reached 403,667 young people, and in 2016, it dropped again to 377,809. […]