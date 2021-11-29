The Omicron variant has different symptoms than other covid strains.

The vaccine and the mask are the main tools in the face of this new variant Santo Domingo, DR The symptoms presented by the new variant of coronavirus detected in South Africa are different from other strains predominated in the pandemic, which could cause people to be confused and not seek medical assistance in time. According to the explanations of Dr. Evangelina Soler, president of the Dominican Society of Pulmonology and Thorax Surgery, the Omicron variant usually presents with muscle pain, general malaise. Still, the characteristic symptoms of lack of smell and taste are not so present as the previous strains of the coronavirus. “We are struck by the fact that in the cases studied of the isolates in South Africa, the presentation symptoms are different from the usual ones […]