The new state of emergency in Dominican Republic will end in mid-October

Santo Domingo, DR   The Chamber of Deputies approved yesterday, Friday, the extension of the period of a state of emergency for 45 days, after President Luis Abinader presented the request on Wednesday 26 of this month. The petition, which will go into effect on September 3, is scheduled to end on October 18. The Senate approved it last Wednesday, and now it must be promulgated by the Executive Power for immediate application. This extension request is Abinader’s first since he assumed the presidency of the Republic on August 16. Former President Danilo Medina requested the state of emergency that the country is experiencing to the National Congress in July. This is the second time such an extensive state of emergency has been requested. The first, also for 45 days, […]

