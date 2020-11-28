The inclusion of women in eel fishing

According to the first census of fishing in the DR in 2019, 9% of all fishermen are women Sulay del Carmen is 41 years old and had never practiced fishing. It is 9:30 pm last Saturday at the mouth of the stream known as Caño Nuevo, in Portillo, Samaná, and he is preparing to fish eels. She is in the company of her husband, Guillermo Mejía Mercedes, 46 years old. She is originally from Higüey, and he is from Las Terrenas. This is the first fishing season for her, as she has only been living in the area for three months. She has a flashlight in her left hand and her right a kitchen strainer, as does her husband. There are three more Angula fishermen, all of them belong to the […]