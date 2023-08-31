The Game Trolls 50 Cent For Injuring Female With Microphone At L.A. Show

Rapper 50 Cent is facing a possible lawsuit and criminal charges after he was seen violently throwing a mic into the crowd and hitting a fan on her head, causing a deep gash.

The artist appeared to get frustrated as sound issues plagued his performance at a concert for his sold-out Final Lap Tour at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. 50 Cent is seen on camera clearly heated and had enough when he violently throws the mic in the direction of the crowd.

The injured fan, identified as Bryhana, showed a bandage covering her head while she was at the hospital. She also removed the bandage to show that she received a deep wound on her forehead while her clothing and a white towel wrapped around her were bloodied from the injury.

The woman received treatment for the injury and was released. Videos shared by fans online showed several moments before where 50 Cent is seen trying to rap through the mic, but it doesn’t seem to work. At one point, he joins the stage to perform with rapper YG, but again, the equipment fails to work, and he is seen rearing back like a baseball player and sending the mic into the crowd with all of his might.

In the meantime, TMZ reported that the rapper was considered a suspect by the Los Angeles Police Department, which was investigating the incident.

However, an attorney for 50 Cent said the rapper’s actions were not intended to cause Bryhana harm.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis (AKA 50 Cent) would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed,” Scott Leemon told the celebrity media outlet.

The publication added that the rapper was throwing the mic at his production crew, who were nearby, and that Bryhana was in a prohibited area for fans.

TMZ claims that the victim said that the rapper “looked directly at her” before flinging the mic at her.

In the meantime, 50 Cent has received a tongue lashing from his nemesis, The Game, who reacted to the woman’s injury.

“Curtis yo fat a$$ came to LA hittin women,” The Game wrote on his Instagram Story.

The rapper has not reacted to the debacle.