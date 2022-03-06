The Game Says He Regrets Old Jay-Z Bars “You 38 and you Still Rapping”

The Game expressed his regrets about his old bars dissing Jay-Z on the song, “It’s Okay (One Blood)” with Junior Reid.

In his recent Drink Champs interview, The Game was confronted about his past ramblings where he shamed another rapper more than a decade ago. While reflecting on his career, the rapper said he would have taken the Kendrick Lamar route if he could go back.

While declaring that he was 42, and he was still rapping, The Game has accepted the way his career has progressed despite criticisms that he is too old to be pushing his rap career unlike others who are retiring or turning to the business world to expand their brand.

In the original lyrics on the song “It’s Okay (One Blood)“, he raps, “What DJ gon’ turn down the thirty-eight snub? / You 38 and you still rapping? Ughhh / I’m 26, n***a, so is the dubs.”

Seems the 42-year-old rapper is now having a change of heart on those famous bars which were aimed at Jay-Z at the time.

“At 42 n***** be like ‘you too old to gang bang’ oh you must not know how we do,” he said before he was confronted by one of the hosts that he was the one who said 36 was too old to be a rapper.

“Ye I f***k up, that was too early, that came from a young n*****,” he admitted age-shaming in the past. “When I was 26 and talking about a n**** who is 38 I never thought that day would come,” he added.

The Game’s Drink Champs interview has left viewers of the show with mixed reactions at his claims that he is the greatest rapper alive and that he’s a better rapper than Eminem.

The March 4 interview sees The Game inebriated from drinks or substances as he discusses Eminem as a rapper and that he could take him on in a Verzuz battle.

“Eminem is Eminem,” The Game said. “I like Eminem, he’s one of the f***ing good MCs, great MCs. He raps fast. He do all that sh*t…I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not. He not. He’s not. Aye, challenge it.”

N.O.R.E. stirring the pot, said The Game wouldn’t come against Slim Shady in a Verzuz battle he doubled down.

“Yes, I do,” The Game shot back. “What do you mean? Yea, I do. The f*** you mean? What you trying to say? Let’s just say what you trying to say. I don’t want no fade with the White man?”

He added, “Swizz [Beatz] and Timbaland know that it’s bigger than Verzuz. I’m not saying I want smoke with Eminem, I’m saying I want smoke with Eminem, him, and him, whoever. Bro, ’cause niggas know.”

The Game is currently prepping his new album, ‘Drillmatic’ and his song “Eazy” with Kanye has been high on the charts,

It seems, though, that even though his career appeared to die down the last couple of years, he’s been working on his craft and now says he’s the underrated greatest rapper alive.

As his interview trended, fans scrutinized his bio, which read, “the underrated BEST RAPPER ALIVE!”

Fans, however, mocked the artist as many considered the likes of Jay Z, Biggie, and Tupac in the running order for that title.

The Game was, however, not feeling fans telling him how to feel about himself and showed out that he believed in his talent.

“That’s how I felt then… THIS IS NOW !!! I said what I said !!!!!!!!” he said in a comment section on Hollywood Unlocked. “I am. And better than everybody else. What I look like thinkin anybody on earth than me?!?!” he said.

Fans reacting to his comments disagreed with him, with many drawing references to the recent Super Bowl performance group, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem as being the greats and The Game was not considered to be of the same class of artists.