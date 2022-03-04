The Game Fires Back At 50 Cent Over Remarks About Kanye West & Dr. Dre

The Game has fired back at his old friend turn foe 50 Cent who had some words for him about his recent controversial comments about Kanye West and Dr. Dre.

50 Cent seems perplexed at The Game’s recent Drink Champ comments where he said that Kanye West did more for him and his career in two weeks than Dr. Dre has done in decades.

The Game and Kanye West’s “Eazy” has been getting a lot of attention since it was released more than a week ago, and with the video just being released, which buries a cartoon, Pete Davidson, alive, its popularity has soared, making the song sit atop the charts.

The Game is also getting ready to drop his forthcoming studio album, which has gotten some additional press time due to his affiliation with Kanye West and being on the Donda 2 set.

The 42-year-old rapper is coming back after a lull in his career, and it seems that he’s back with a bang. Recently, he raised eyebrows when a snippet from his upcoming interview with Drink Champs was shared in which he said that Kanye West did more for him in the last two weeks than Dr. Dre ever did in multiple decades.

The Game was signed by Dr. Dre, but his career has had some high moments and then some low moments with lots of quiet. His comments were not taken kindly by fans of Dr. Dre and others like 50 Cent, who wanted to know what was going on.

“Hun, what happen here?” 50 Cent said as he retweeted a headline of The Game’s comment.

The spurred a flurry of replies as fans debated The Game’s comments and whether they had merit.

“50 aint wrong, let’s be real….The Game’s first album is his best album and the only one worth mentioning. Dr. Dre made The Game and we only know of The Game because of Dr. Dre. #respectthegame,” one fan wrote under the post.

The Game who got wind of the post also responded to 50 Cent.

“[50 Cent] last time you did this with, G-Unit clothing got put in a casket wit the entire group & you went into television. I like Power n shit…..leave it alone,” he warned 50 Cent before adding, “I’m back outside!!!”.

The Game and Kanye West are coming from far as both Dr. Dre and Kanye are listed in the production credits on The Game’s The Documentary. However, many fans felt that The Game received his shot largely in part to his affiliation to and with Dr. Dre.

50 Cent has not responded to The Game.