The former administrator of Edenorte is arrested after a raid of more than 9 hours

La Vega, DR. The residence of Julio Cesar Correa, former administrator of Edenorte, was raided for more than 9 hours during the afternoon and night of Saturday, without the authorities offering details of the investigation that continues against him. At 1:48 a.m. Sunday, Correa was taken out by prosecutors and security agents through his residence’s back door to avoid being photographed by journalists on the spot when he was arrested. The prosecutors at the scene took several packages and suitcases, which are presumed to be evidence to be studied and analyzed for the ongoing investigation against him. Correa had been at his residence since the afternoon when the prosecutors and law enforcement officers arrived. He was seen moving around inside his home, closely escorted by the personnel carrying out the […]