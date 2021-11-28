The Dominican Republic tourism press awards Arecoa as the “most outstanding” media

ADOMPRETUR will deliver the recognition this Tuesday, November 30 The Dominican Association of Tourism Press ( Adompretur ), in the 17th edition of the National Award for Tourism Journalism “Epifanio Lantigua” (PEL), will recognize arecoa.com as the most outstanding medium for its contribution to the development and strengthening of tourism in the Dominican Republic. The distinction will be presented during the ceremony that will take place this Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 6:30 in the afternoon in the La Mancha Room of the Barcelo Santo Domingo hotel. The union indicated, through a letter addressed to Rafael Caballero, president of Grupo Preferente, that “the prestigious Arecoa portal, which originates in the Dominican Republic, has been selected by the jury of the Epifanio Lantigua National Award for Tourism Journalism (PEL) to receive the annual recognition granted […]