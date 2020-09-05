The Dominican Ministry of Public Health clarifies 36 deaths occurred over a whole month, not 24 hours

Santo Domingo, DR The Ministry of Public Health reported yesterday that the 36 deaths from coronavirus reported last Thursday do not correspond to 24 hours, but to deaths that accumulated for a whole month. The ministry wanted to reassure the population that reacted alarmed when the bulletin number 168 issued last Thursday by the Ministry of Public Health registered the number of deaths from the virus. Public Health revealed yesterday that from now on the government will apply a new scheme for the reporting of deaths and infections by Covid-19, which will allow segmenting the figures registered in the last 48 hours and those accumulated from previous days. During a press conference held yesterday at the Ministry of Public Health, Ivelisse Acosta, vice minister of Collective Health, emphasized that […]