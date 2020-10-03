The Covid crisis affected 90% of domestic workers in Dominican Republic

The payment for a domestic worker does not have an established scale in the Dominican Republic; It varies depending on the purchasing power of your employer. Santo Domingo, DR To Amalia Vásquez, every morning tastes like sweat. From a very young age, she earns her livelihood through sacrifice, washing dishes, mopping floors, washing clothes, taking care of children, and laying out her wishes that her daughters and sons do not have to live what she had to do. He sits near the window when I ask him how he has survived the effects of COVID-19, and he says, “Look, by the grace of God.” She details that she had to leave work with a solemn face because of the pandemic because she is hypertensive and has many health problems. “In […]