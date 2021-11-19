The country inches closer to a stock market

Santo Domingo.-The Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD) organized a thematic panel in what the qualitative leap that law 163-21 means by allowing and encouraging the issuance of public shares of companies in the market of securities of the country, as well as the potential for business growth that this step means. By leaving the activity open, Celso Juan Marranzini, AIRD president, said that thanks to this legislation the market for issuing shares on the stock market will be able to develop and that the time comes when any person or group can become a shareholder of another company at through a public stock market. “We are leading Dominican companies to make the decision to make public enough information for potential investors to decide whether or not to […]