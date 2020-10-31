The concho (public transport) world breaks the rules

Public transport does not respect social distancing during “rush hours” After five months of having resumed the work of public transport in the country, after the Dominican government prohibited on March 21 of this year the circulation of buses, intercity minibusses, the OMSA, the Metro and the Teleférico, the sector, which mobilizes about 2,500,000 Dominicans daily, has had to adhere to sanitary measures to protect the population. However, passengers and drivers complain that most of these means of transport do not follow the prevention protocols, especially in the commonly known as “peak hours.” “In rush hour, you go to the subway, and everyone is ‘packing,’ so it is everywhere. The people have already lost their fear of the Covid because the authorities do not do any repression,” mentioned Amaury […]